SWNA announces 2020 Junior Citizen recipients

Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty, along with the Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association and SaskPower, have announced the recipients of the 2020 Junior Citizen of the Year Award.

This year's winners are:

• Telia Lafontaine (Homeschooled, Regina)

• Anteneh Miller (Melville Comprehensive High School, Melville)

• Aarsh Shah (Campbell Collegiate, Regina)

• Alejandra Van Dusen (Winston Knoll Collegiate, Regina)

“The achievements of these young people are exceptional,” said Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty. “They are each outstanding role models and are truly deserving of recognition for their leadership and resilience. I am grateful to the Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association and SaskPower for celebrating our remarkable youth through this prestigious award.”

“To be selected as a recipient of this award means that you have joined an elite group of extraordinary Saskatchewan youth,” said SWNA Executive Director, Steve Nixon. “This year we had 147 impressive nominations and the task of selecting just four was incredibly challenging. It is an honour to be associated with this long-standing award and to have such deserving recipients.”

“These youth have shown a dedication beyond their age to their communities, schools and families,” said Honourable Dustin Duncan, Minister Responsible for SaskPower. “Their passion and commitment make Saskatchewan the province it is today.”

Sponsored by SWNA in partnership with SaskPower and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, the Award recognizes young people (8 to 18 years of age) for their ability to overcome challenges, their positive lifestyles, community and school spirit, and their caring and responsibility. Each award recipient receives a $3,000 bursary provided by SaskPower.