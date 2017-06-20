What do you want to know about digital journalism, and how do you want to learn it?

The Associated Press Media Editors (APME), a U.S.- based coalition of newspaper, radio and broadcast leaders dedicated to journalism, needs your help.

They are looking to launch a new digital journalism training program, and they are conducting a survey to help them design it.

Linda Austin, project director for APME’s NewsTrain, is working to make training in digital journalism more accessible, so she's looking at how to deliver bite-size lessons in digital skills to journalists via smartphones.

You can have your voice heard by participating in a five-minute survey. Deadline to submit responses is June 27.

News Media Canada is a proud supporter of NewsTrain. We will be hosting a session in 2018. Stay tuned!