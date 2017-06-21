This week’s featured course on Newspaper Training: Communicating effectively with your municipality

In this panel discussion held at the Ontario Community Newspapers Association’s annual conference, guests discuss how to make sure your newspapers newsroom has the right access and information to provide proper coverage, while also balancing the realities your sales department has to win advertising opportunities and build a strong and balanced relationship with your local government.

