You can now donate to Ontario community newspapers

The Ontario Community Newspapers Foundation (OCNF), the charity established by the Ontario Community Newspapers Association in 1986, has launched a donation portal allowing interested newspaper readers to donate to their local community newspaper in support of local journalism.
The new website www.ocnf.org launched earlier this week.
Participating newspapers are responsible for soliciting and recognizing donors. Individual editors and publishers will communicate directly to their readers explaining the need for donations, and explaining that funds raised will support local journalism. Interested readers just need to visit the website to make their donation to the newspaper of their choice and receive a charitable donation tax receipt. OCNF then sends the newspaper 100% of the donation amount, less any payment transaction fees. OCNF also supplies templates for publisher letters as well as advertising creative that can be used in print or online to promote the donation program.
This program is similar to one launched in the U.S. by the Local Media Association.

Community newspapers are an essential service.  For communities across the province, local journalism plays a critical role in providing  local information and insights, government oversight, news, event and resource listings, community activities and local advertising.. Research proves that readers trust and value their local newspaper, and depend on it for local news and information. Studies indicate that local government spending is more efficient in communities with an active local newspaper.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, community newspapers are suffering from a dramatic decline in revenues from local advertising - the bulk of income for most for community newspapers – as local businesses are themselves either closed or overwhelmed.

At the same time, community newspapers are more important than ever. Communities and readers everywhere want and need local information during the COVID-19 crisis. People are anxious for news about their communities, their friends and neighbours, local businesses and most importantly, local resources.

Many people want to help support their community newspapers, but they don't know how. Now they can. Whatever the amount, people can now pitch in to help their local paper, easily.

