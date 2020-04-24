You can now donate to Ontario community newspapers

This program is similar to one launched in the U.S. by the Local Media Association.

Community newspapers are an essential service. For communities across the province, local journalism plays a critical role in providing local information and insights, government oversight, news, event and resource listings, community activities and local advertising.. Research proves that readers trust and value their local newspaper, and depend on it for local news and information. Studies indicate that local government spending is more efficient in communities with an active local newspaper.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, community newspapers are suffering from a dramatic decline in revenues from local advertising - the bulk of income for most for community newspapers – as local businesses are themselves either closed or overwhelmed.

At the same time, community newspapers are more important than ever. Communities and readers everywhere want and need local information during the COVID-19 crisis. People are anxious for news about their communities, their friends and neighbours, local businesses and most importantly, local resources.

Many people want to help support their community newspapers, but they don't know how. Now they can. Whatever the amount, people can now pitch in to help their local paper, easily.