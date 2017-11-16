2018 Canadian Hillman Prize competition now open

The Canadian Hillman Prize honours excellence in journalism in service of the common good. The Hillman Prize seeks out investigative reporting that draws attention to social or economic injustice and hopefully leads to corrective measures. We strive to recognize discernment of a significant news story, resourcefulness and courage in reporting, skill in relating the story and the impact of the coverage.

The 2018 Hillman Prize will be given to a reported story or series published or broadcast in 2017. Eligible entries include reporting in newspapers, magazines and online, as well as television and radio, tablets and multimedia. Entries must have been published in Canada and been widely accessible to a Canadian audience. Self-published work is not eligible.