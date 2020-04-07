2020 CCNAwards postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, News Media Canada has decided to postpone

the 2020 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards (CCNAwards). We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will announce a launch date later in the year, when deemed appropriate.

The CCNAwards is News Media Canada’s annual awards program, which celebrates

the very best in community newspapers across the country. Participants can

compete in a diverse range of categories covering editorial, photography and

multimedia work in various circulation classes. The competition is open to both

member and non-member community newspapers.

Both English and French entries in General Excellence, Editorial and Digital categories are judged separately.

Please stay tuned for more information.

To view winners lists from past years, please visit: www.communitynewspaperawards.ca.