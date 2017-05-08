Atlantic Canada celebrates journalism excellence

The 36th annual Atlantic Journalism Awards were presented at the St. John's Convention Centre in St. John’s - the first time the awards ceremony has been held in Newfoundland and Labrador. The awards honour excellence in 27 categories spanning print, radio, television and online media, covering everything from breaking news to features, commentary, documentary, sports, arts and entertainment and more.

As well, former Guardian managing editor Gary MacDougall was honoured at the gala with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his 47 years in the business – 20 of them as managing editor of The Guardian.