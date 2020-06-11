AWNA announces results of 2019 Better Newspaper Competition

The Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association announced the winners of its 2019 Better Newspaper Competition - General Excellence - earlier this week.

This annual competition honours general excellence in Alberta weekly newspaper publishing.

Five different categories are based on size of community, from under 1100 up to 12,500 and over. In each of these groups, awards are then presented for excellence in: General Excellence, Best Front Page, Best Editorial Page, and Best Sports Page.

Independent publishers from outside of Alberta generally compose the judging committee and the awards are presented during the annual Convention held by the Association.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's awards were presented online.

To view the full list of winners, please click here.