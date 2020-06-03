Canadian Online Publishing Awards announces 2020 competition

The 2020 COPA Entries Rules have been posted and it will include this year a special COVID-19 news coverage category that will be free to enter by any any online publisher.

As well, this year’s awards to reflect the current times as many publishers are seeing a soft advertising market.

The eligibility requirements for 2020 will be any content or ad campaign produced between October 1, 2019 and Sept 30, 2020 can enter this year’s COPAs.

The entry fees this year have been lowered to $75, with the early bird at $50.

Independent publishers, non-profits, ethnic media and freelance journalists can enter for $50. The Best COVID-19 News Coverage Category will be free to any publisher to enter and Academic institutions will be able to enter one free entry.

You can also volunteer to be a judge for this year's competition by clicking here.