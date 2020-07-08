Canadian Online Publishing Awards launches 2020 call for entries

The Canadian Online Publishing Awards is now accepting entries for its 2020 competition.

New this year is a special COVID-19 news category that is open to any publisher. There is no cost to apply for this category.

Publishers are now allowed to enter any content produced between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020 to be eligible for this year’s awards.

Admission rates have been lowered to $75 per entry with an early bird rate of $50. Independent/Ethnic publishers, Non-profits and freelancers can enter for a special rate of $50 anytime. The deadline for entries is September 30, 2020, with the early bird deadline of August 14.