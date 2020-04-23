Celebrate the 2019 National Newspaper Awards – Online!

Winners of the 2019 National Newspaper Awards will be announced on Friday, May 1.

Because of COVID-19, the annual NNA gala to announce winners has been cancelled. Instead, the announcements will be made in a webcast starting at 7 p.m. ET on May 1.

To view the webcast at that time, go to https://live.webcastcanada.ca/go/nna.

The webcast will also be available afterwards for viewing any time on the NNA’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/NNACCJ/

Winners will also be announced on the NNA website (http://nna-ccj.ca) at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, May 1. All finalist entries can be viewed there as well.