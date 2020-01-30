Competition for Edward Goff Penny Memorial Prizes for Young Journalists to open next week

Mark your calendars: the competition for the 29th annual Hon. Edward Goff Penny Memorial Prizes for Young Journalists will be opening next week.

This annual competition is open to daily newspaper journalists between the ages of 20 and 25, working for News Media Canada member daily newspapers. Young freelance journalists and student interns whose work has been published in a News Media Canada-member daily newspaper are also eligible to enter.

Competition winners are awarded cash prizes of $1,000 in two circulation categories: Under 25,000, and 25,000 and Over. Entrants must be between the ages of 20 and 25 as of March 31, 2020, in order to be eligible for consideration.

Be sure to check in next week for all this year's details.