The Globe and Mail lead the way at this year's Digital Publishing Awards, winning a total of 12 awards, including 8 Gold and 4 Silver. They also received Honourable Mention in General Excellence in Digital Publishing: Large Publications.

The National Media Awards Foundation announced the winners of the 2017 Digital Publishing Awards, at the Spoke Club in Toronto's King West district on June 1.

Digital Publishing Awards winners in many categories received a $500 cash prize with their award.