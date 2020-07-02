Is 2020 your year for an Eppy?

The EPPY Awards honour the best in digital media across 38 diverse categories. Now in its 25th year we’ve broaden its scope with new categories for college journalism and investigative reporting. Join some of the world’s most prestigious newspapers, networks, broadcast operations, non-profits and more with your 2020 submission.

Previous Canadian winners include the Winnipeg Free Press, the Globe and Mail, and the University of British Columbia's International Reporting Project.

Rules and entry details are available here.