Journalists honoured with press freedom awards

Patrick Lagacé and his newspaper La Presse, along with Geoff Leo and Paul Dornstauder from CBC Saskatchewan have been named co-winners of this year's Press Freedom Award, given annually to Canadian journalists or media workers who have made an outstanding contribution to press freedom.

Paula Simon of The Edmonton Journal will be given an honorary mention for her exposé of abuses in Alberta's child welfare system. As well, Jim Bronskill, from the Canadian Press received the Spencer Moore Award for his ongoing contributions to press freedom and access to information.

The event, co-hosted by Canadian Committee for World Press Freedom and the Canadian Commission for UNESCO marks the UNESCO-designated, internationally-celebrated World Press Freedom Day.