The 2017 Better Newspapers Awards, which honour the best community journalism in Atlantic Canada, were handed out in Halifax on June 3.

Journalists from SaltWire fared very well. Three journalists with the Nova Scotia weeklies – the Tri-County Vanguard, the Valley Journal-Advertiser and the Annapolis Valley Register - along with on from Newfoundland and Labrador’s The Packet in Clarenville, were honored.

To see a full list of this year's winners, please click here.