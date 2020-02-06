Submit your outstanding 2019 investigative journalism highlighting the impact on the public interest

The Michener Awards are presented for journalism that makes a significant impact on the public good.

Applications for the 2019 Michener Award are now open, and will be accepted until 12 a.m. EST, Feb. 21, 2020.

To be selected as a finalist, a news organization must be able to demonstrate that its entry achieved identifiable results. The results may include improvements in public policy, ethical standards, corporate governance or the lives of Canadians.

