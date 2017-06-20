Think you deserve an EPPY Award?

The 2017 Call for Entries for this year's EPPY Awards is under way. The awards, presented by Editor & Publisher, honour the best in digital media across 30 categories.

Last year, the Globe and Mail was recognized as 'Best Daily Newspaper Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over'. The paper also won for 'Best Business Blog with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over'.

Now in their 22nd year, the EPPY Awards contest has broadened its scope and also includes categories for investigative features, mobile apps, videos, webcasts, advertising/marketing, photography and community service.

