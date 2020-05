It’s a different world right now, so the BCYCNA were not able to celebrate together in person at the River Rock, for this year's Ma Murray Awards. But that didn't put a damper on celebrating some excellent journalism from the past year.

On April 25, the BCYCNA aired their very first online Ma Murray Awards!

If you'd like to view the broadcast, you can click here.

All this year's winners can be found here.

Congrats everyone!