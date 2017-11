The Wadena News has been selected to receive a Senate 150 medal, which is given to individuals or organizations who have made significant contributions to their communities.

The publication was nominated by Senator Pamela Wallin. In her nomination letter she wrote: "I am honoured to nominate the Wadena News for its outstanding and tireless dedication to our community and to the province of Saskatchewan".

Congrats go out to publisher, Alison Squires, and all of the publication's staff.