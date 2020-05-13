Winners of 2019 Atlantic Journalism Awards announced

The Atlantic Journalism Awards (AJAs) announced the winners of its 2019 competition last week. Once again, News Media Canada members were well represented.

"Despite having to cancel the gala awards night due to Coronavirus, the AJAs' board of directors felt it was essential to continue with the competition this year," said Fred Hutton, chair of AJAs.

"The importance of high-quality journalism has never been more apparent as journalists and media outlets work to inform Atlantic Canadians about Coronavirus, and to tell the stories that are important to us all. The AJAs celebrate the highest achievement in journalism each year and we congratulate the winners on their excellent work."

The complete list of finalists and winners can be found here.