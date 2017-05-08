This year’s National Newspaper Awards winners are…

The Globe and Mail took top honours at the 68th National Newspaper Awards, winning in 11 of 21 categories. The Globe's Mark MacKinnon, was named 2016 Journalist of the Year for his report on the Syrian teenagers who sparked the Syrian war, Britain's referendum on the European Union, the attempted coup in Turkey, and the period of instability that is gripping the world.

The Journalist of the Year was chosen from among the 21 NNA winners announced Friday night at a gala dinner in Toronto.

The Toronto Star won two awards, and eight other news organizations won one each – the Kingston Whig-Standard, the National Observer, the Winnipeg Free Press, the Canadian Press, La Presse, the Toronto Sun, the Calgary Herald/Calgary Sun, and Fort McMurray Today/Edmonton Journal/Edmonton Sun.

This is the third year the National Newspaper Awards have designated a Journalist of the Year. MacKinnon was chosen from among the category winners by a panel of previous NNA laureates.

All category winners received cheques for $1,000 and a certificate of award. Other finalists received citations of merit. The Journalist of the Year is awarded $2,500.

a full breakdown of all this year's winners is available here.