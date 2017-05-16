Canadian Journalism Foundation announces new Chair of the Board

The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) has announced David Walmsley as Chair of the Board. He replaces John Cruickshank, the former publisher of the Toronto Star, who was recently appointed Consul General of Canada in Chicago.

"David brings enormous energy, imagination and integrity to the chairman's role," says Cruickshank. "The organization will benefit as it continues to expand its reach across the country from David's experience with national media and the friendships he has made with journalists across Canada."

Walmsley is the Editor-in-Chief of The Globe and Mail. His appointment to that role, in 2014, returned him to the news organization where he previously worked as the Managing Editor and National Editor. Under his editorship, The Globe and Mail has won the Michener Award, various national newspaper awards, top honours among an international field at the global Online Journalism Awards and a series of Eppy awards recognizing digital excellence.

In 2015, Walmsley moderated the federal leaders' election debate on the economy in Calgary, Alberta. He previously held senior positions at the CBC in Toronto and Ottawa, Toronto Star and National Post.