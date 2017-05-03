Finalists named for 2016 Michener Award

The Michener Awards Foundation has announced the finalists for the 2016 Michener Award for meritorious public service journalism.

The finalists are: The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, The Toronto Star and Radio-Canada; The Globe and Mail; The London Free Press; The National Observer; La Presse and; The Toronto Star.

His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, will host the Michener Awards ceremony at Rideau Hall on June 14 where the winner of the 2016 Michener Award will be announced and two Michener-Deacon Fellowships will be presented. The Fellowship winners will be announced May 15.

The Michener Award, founded in 1970 by the late Roland Michener, then governor general, honours excellence in public-service journalism. The judges' decisions are heavily influenced by the degree of public benefit generated by the print, broadcast and online entries submitted for consideration.

To read the entire list of nominees, please click here.