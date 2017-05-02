Former Goff Penny laureat awarded CJF-Globe and Mail Internship for Investigative Journalism

Molly Hayes, a journalist at The Hamilton Spectator, will join a six-month long investigative journalism project as the first successful applicant of the new CJF-Globe and Mail Internship for Investigative Journalism.

The annual internship allows a Canadian journalist early in his or her career (one to five years experience) to work with a senior team at The Globe and Mail in Toronto on an on-going investigation. The goal of the program is to provide an opportunity for the intern to stretch his or her investigative journalism skills with the help of some of the country’s best reporters and editors.

A reporter with the Spectator since 2012, Hayes is an award-winning news and feature reporter and in 2014 received the Goff Penny Memorial Prize for Canada’s top young print journalist, in part for her work covering the Tim Bosma murder case.