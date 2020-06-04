Friends of Canadian Broadcasting launch new campaign against Facebook

Friends of Canadian Broadcasting will launch a provocative new national campaign that targets Facebook for profiting from content created by Canadian news outlets without permission of compensation.

The 'Wanted' campaign launched earlier this week, with posters being displayed in Toronto and other Canadian cities.

“Without permission or compensation, Facebook profits by publishing content that does not belong to it. There is a word for that; it’s called theft. This campaign is about mobilizing public and political support to put a stop to this illegal behaviour,” says Friends’ Executive Director Daniel Bernhard.

You can read more about the campaign here, and view the campaign's webpage here.