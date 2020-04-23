Black Press puts callout for feel-good community stories

Stories, photos and videos can be emailed to wereinthistogether@blackpress.ca to be featured on their community news network of 80 publications across Western Canada.
Black Press Media has launched their #WereInThisTogether campaign, as a way to showcase the feel-good stories of resilience and compassion during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stories, photos and videos can be emailed to wereinthistogether@blackpress.ca to be featured on their community news network of 80 publications across Western Canada.