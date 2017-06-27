Brampton city councillor abandons ‘anti-media’ motion

After facing significant blow-back, a veteran Brampton city councillor has abandoned her controversial motion to challenge what she termed "biased" and "inaccurate" articles in the Brampton Guardian.

Regional Coun. Gael Miles has withdrawn her motion amid widespread condemnation from the public, media professionals and her council colleagues. According to the Guardian, she called her motion “a knee-jerk” reaction to critical media coverage.

