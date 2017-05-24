Canada’s Anti-Spam compliance deadline fast approaching

Canada’s anti-spam legislation (CASL) makes it illegal for a person or organization to send unsolicited electronic messages (such as email, or a social media messaging platform), to install a computer program without consent, to make false or misleading electronic representations, or to collect electronic addresses without authorization.

Publishers should be aware that the legislation will also phase in a private right of action, effective July 1, 2017.

To help ensure you remain compliant, News Media Canada has assembled a series of documents and a frequently asked questions section on our website. If you have additional questions that aren't answered here, please feel free to contact Brent Jolly at: bjolly [at] newsmediacanada.ca