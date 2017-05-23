Cowichan Valley Citizen welcomes new publisher and new titles

Randy Blair, chief operating officer of Black Press B.C. operations has announced the appointment of Warren Goulding as publisher of the Cowichan Valley Citizen.

As well, Goulding will be responsible for the management of the Lake Cowichan Gazette, the Chemainus Valley Courier, Arbutus magazine and various niche publications produced by Black Press.

Black Press recently acquired the Chemainus Valley Courier and Arbutus magazine. Both were owned by Goulding who has been publisher of the Courier since 2005.

Goulding has more than three decades of newspaper experience, much of it in Saskatchewan where he owned community newspapers and worked as a journalist for the Saskatoon StarPhoenix.

The Citizen also bids farewell to longtime publisher Shirley Skolos, who was at the Citizen for 31 years, wishing her all the best in her future endeavours.

You can read more about these changes here.