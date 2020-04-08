Facebook provides grants to local newsrooms to support coronavirus work

The Facebook Journalism Project has announced that 400 local newsrooms across North America have received grants to support their reporting on the coronavirus.

Many publishers in many provinces and territories will receive a grant of $5,000 USD to cover unexpected costs associated with reporting on the crisis in their communities.

The Canadian branch of the program was run in partnership with News Media Canada.

The grants will help fulfill needs such as remote work, increasing frequency of publishing, combating misinformation and serving vulnerable and at-risk groups.