Federal government announces next phase of funding for news organizations

Heritage Minister Guilbeault has announced the final details of the federal government's disbursement of the $500-million fund to support arts, culture, and media, announced earlier this year.

This final component helps address some of the gaps that have been identified by the industry across Canada since the fund was first implemented. Thus, the second phase provides support to other organizations, some of which do not normally receive funding from Canadian Heritage. The goal is still to help maintain jobs and support business continuity for organizations whose viability has been affected.

This final component of Phase 2 of the COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund for Cultural, Heritage and Sport Organizations will be distributed through grants and contributions as follows:

$45 million through the Canada Periodical Fund to assist free magazines and weekly newspapers, including those that serve official-language minority or ethnocultural communities;

$25 million distributed through partners to assist independent news and community radio broadcasters.

Like Phase 1, this second phase is open to a variety of organizations and equity-seeking groups such as Indigenous, official-language minority, LGBTQ2 and racialized communities. More details are available in the backgrounder.

Simplified funding application processes have been put in place to support organizations in need as quickly and efficiently as possible. Applicants seeking emergency assistance from the Canada Periodical Fund will be able to submit their requests as of July 7. Application details for the other Phase 2 funding opportunities will be available shortly on the dedicated COVID-19 emergency funding section of the Canadian Heritage website.

The first component of Phase 2 was announced on June 18. It included $53 million in support to organizations with heritage collections through the emergency component of the Museums Assistance Program.