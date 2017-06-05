Final print edition of La Presse to be published Dec. 30

La Presse will cease publishing any print edition of its content and become a completely digital news platform by the end of 2017, reports the Montreal Gazette.

La Presse management announced Thursday that its final print edition will be published on Dec. 30. The company said that La Presse+, its digital edition, saw an 18.7-per-cent increase in its audience and reaches more than 273,000 tablets.

Weekday print editions were ended by La Presse at the beginning of 2016, but a Saturday print edition was maintained.