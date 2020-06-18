Former Groupe Capitales Médias dailies cut weekday print editions

Earlier this week, Media In Canada reported that number of Quebec-based news brands formerly owned by Groupe Capitales Médias will see most of its weekday print publications cease operations, with a number of jobs permanently lost.

La Coopérative nationale de l’information indépendante (CN2i), which was formed as a co-op in 2019 after Groupe Capitales, the former owner of Le soleil, Le droit, Le novelliste, Le quotidien-Le progrès, La tribune and La voix de l’Est, filed for creditor protection. The group initially decided to stop publishing the paper versions as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. Those changes will now be permanent.

A decline in advertising revenues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are to blame, the company said.

Of the 140 staff laid off in late March, only 50 will return to work.

General Manager Stéphanie Lavallée said the co-op is eyeing profitability in 24 to 36 months.

The Saturday print editions will continue.

