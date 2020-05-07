Global project spotlights work of young journalists

Prize directors Aralynn McMane, a youth engagement and media literacy expert, and Jo Weir, a media development expert, founded the award to fill a gap they saw in bringing international recognition to news organizations that take young people seriously and then also take action that is both effective and innovative. They invited News-Decoder, part of the French non-profit Nouvelles Découvertes where they sit on the board, to become the first supporter. The European Journalism Centre soon came on board, followed by The Google News Initiative.

​The resulting Global Youth & News Media Prize honours organizations that innovate as they strengthen engagement between news media and young people while reinforcing the role of journalism in society.

Check out some of the work they've done so far by clicking here.