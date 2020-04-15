Google News Initiative announces Journalism Emergency Relief Fund

Google has launched a global Journalism Emergency Relief Fund through the Google News Initiative to support small and medium-sized news organizations producing original news for local communities in countries around the world, including Canada.

The Fund’s aim is to support the production of original journalism for local communities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Operating globally, it will provide an easily-accessible route to financial assistance at this critical time.

To be eligible, publications must be:

Small and medium-sized news organizations producing original news for local communities during this time of crisis.

Eligible applicants must have a digital presence and have been in operation for at least 12 months.

The Fund is targeted at newsrooms employing between 2 - 100 full-time employee (FTE) journalists.

Eligible applicants need to have a focus on core news provision, i.e. not lifestyle, sports, business-to-business.

Eligible applicants can include for-profit or nonprofit traditional news organizations, digital natives, radio and/or TV broadcasters.

Applications may be submitted starting on Wednesday, April 15th, 2020. The application window will close on April 29th, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

To learn more about the program, and how to apply, please click here.