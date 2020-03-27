Government of Canada COVID-19 advertising campaign

The Government of Canada has announced a $30 million advertising campaign to help fight the spread of COVID-19, with heavy emphasis on Canadian media (including television, newspapers, magazines, online publications).

This campaign (managed by Cossette) will be spread over 6-9 months and will evolve as the situation changes. A few days ago, the first phase was launched, with an emphasis on informing the population on risk prevention and measures to take.

A multi-media, multi-layered approach is being conceived for mid-April as a second phase.

More details, including media allocations to come.