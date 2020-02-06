Have you heard of the New Canadian Media Collective?

New Canadian Media that runs a Collective of immigrant journalists who are happy to work in tandem with reporters within your organization. For newsrooms trying to keep pace with Canada's rapidly changing demographics, there may be an opportunity to partner withthat runs a Collective of immigrant journalists who are happy to work in tandem with reporters within your organization.

It can be as simple as finding new sources within immigrant communities or doing stories with joint bylines.

To date, New Canadian Media has collaborated with The Walrus, the National NewsMedia Council, the Canadian Association of Journalists, TVO, Metroland, The Tyee, among others.