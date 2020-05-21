La Liberté launches ‘No Mercy for the Coronas’ magazine for youth

La Liberté’s long history of innovation and community solidarity is being demonstrated once

again with the newspaper’s very first children’s science magazine, No Mercy for the Coronas!

Bringing together a world class team of medical researchers, university professors, health

literacy educators, and communications and graphic arts professionals, No Mercy for the Coronas is a fun, creative tool to help kids and their families understand the scientific realities of the COVID-19 virus and the pandemic.

No Mercy for the Coronas will be delivered free of charge to subscribers of the Winnipeg

Free Press and La Liberté on May 21, 2020, and will also be available online at la-liberte.ca.

Its digital version will also be shared on the networks of our national and international press partners. For this project, Sophie Gaulin, director and editor-in-chief of La Liberté, a newspaper celebrating its 107th anniversary this year, invited Associate Professor Jean-Eric Ghia to co-develop and oversee the scientific content of the magazine. Working with POP Comm communications agency, additional expert local contributors were sought to support the project.

Thanks to the invaluable support of St. Boniface Hospital’s Albrechtsen Research Centre, most notably its Youth BIOlab Jeunesse, the content was co-developed by health literacy educators who specialize in communicating scientific content to children and teens.