Local Journalism Initiative boosts coverage of Indigenous issues

The Brandon Sun recently received funding from the Government of Canada's Local Journalism Initiative to hire an Indigenous beat reporter for western Manitoba.

The Sun recently introduced reporter/photographer Michèle LeTourneau, who will be covering the beat. LeTourneau has decades of experience in the newspaper industry, with stints as an arts editor and writer for Northern News Services Ltd. in Yellowknife, and as a general reporter for the Nunavut News in Iqaluit.

All stories and photos produced by LeTourneau will be provided to our readers beyond the Sun paywall so they can be accessible to subscribers and non-subscribers alike, so that issues important to Indigenous communities do not go unnoticed and unheralded.