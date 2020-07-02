More companies pull advertising dollars from Facebook

More than 500 companies have kicked off an unprecedented advertising boycott intended to pressure Facebook into taking a stronger stand against hate speech.

Global companies such as Coca-Cola, Adidas, and Ford have announced plans to halt advertising on the platform. All five of Canada's major banks have said they will halt advertising on Facebook for one month.

The boycott comes on the heels of several weeks of protests against racial injustice taking place around the world. Despite the pushback, Facebook's CEO has said the company will not be making any policy changes.

Despite bad PR, experts say the protest isn’t likely to make a lasting dent in Facebook’s ad revenue.