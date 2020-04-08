News Media Canada today announced the approval of an additional 63 journalists at 53 host news organizations under the Government of Canada’s Local Journalism Initiative.

This second round of journalists brings the total number of Local Journalism Initiative reporters across the country to 168.

News Media Canada’s Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) program provides funding to grant recipients to hire reporters to create new journalistic content covering civic issues and institutions of importance to Canadians. Eligible applicants included press agencies, private news organizations, and non-profit news organizations. For a full list of grant recipients, click here.

In total, the LJI judging panel approved funding for:

9 journalists for Indigenous media

16 journalists in British Columbia

29 journalists in the Prairies

69 journalists in Ontario

27 journalists in Quebec

16 journalists in the Atlantic provinces

2 journalists in the Territories

Stories produced by LJI reporters are made available to media organizations and the public via an online portal managed by The Canadian Press.

“We feel the Local Journalism Initiative is needed more than ever as news organizations are facing increased pressure from the COVID-19 crisis,” said John Hinds, president and CEO of News Media Canada. “It is becoming clear, now that we can see the published content, that the Local Journalism Initiative is making a significant contribution to the industry and helps strengthen civic journalism across Canada.”

News Media Canada is currently seeking applications for short term projects, including freelance and contract positions from Quebec French media, English media from the rest of Canada, and Indigenous media across the country. All projects in this round should be completed by March 31, 2021. Print and digital news media are eligible to apply for funding to News Media Canada. Applications are due on April 22, 2020.

Created and funded by the Government of Canada, the Local Journalism Initiative is a five-year program that supports the creation of original civic journalism relevant to the diverse needs of people living in news deserts and areas of news poverty across Canada. News Media Canada’s Local Journalism Initiative program is open to English, French, and Indigenous print and online media across Canada.

The Initiative will provide funding for host newsrooms to hire reporters, supporting accurate and reliable civic journalism in underserved communities. Local Journalism Initiative coverage will help ensure the vitality of democracy, better inform citizens, engage community and foster civic debate, connecting Canadians with their local governments, in their councils, courts and other civic institutions. For more information, visit www.localjournalisminitiative.ca.