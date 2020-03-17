News Media Canada joins coalition to help news organizations cover coronavirus

The Facebook Journalism Project has announced a $1 million program that will provide grants to local news organizations, in both Canada and the U.S., who are covering the coronavirus.

Grants of up to $5,000 will be given to local newsrooms to help cover unexpected costs associated with coronavirus reporting. These needs may include: increases in coverage to inform communities and combat misinformation, tools needed to help organizations do work remotely, or other costs associated with serving vulnerable and at-risk communities.

News Media Canada will be partnering with Facebook on this project, to ensure that these grants flow to news organizations in Canada who require the assistance.

“Given the current climate this initiative is more important than ever to help Canadian newsrooms cover the impact of the coronavirus in their local communities, says John Hinds, CEO, News Media Canada.

"We all want to ensure that Canadians have access to trusted information and we would encourage all Canadian media outlets to apply.”

For a full list of eligibility requirements, and how you can apply, please click here.