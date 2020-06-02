News Media Canada is pleased to announce the launch of the Maple Network Exchange (MNE), a first-of-its-kind initiative for the organization. MNE offers premium Canadian advertising inventory to Canadian marketers, governments and businesses through a convenient self-serve platform. The platform provides end-to-end transparency on media dollars, using credible Canadian sites.

The initial phase of the new platform launch is supported by an alliance of ten Canadian news media publishers with a combined audience that reaches nearly 32 million monthly unique visitors or nearly 85% of the Canadian population who seek out these brands for trusted Canadian journalism[1].

The platform is powered by Canadian ad exchange company District M. This new, made-in-Canada solution helps support choice and competition in the media buying space, along with easy access and execution.

The newspaper industry in Canada continues to experience unprecedented change, owed in part to the impact of digital advertising concentrated in the hands of foreign-owned companies. Through the Maple Network Exchange, Canadian advertising dollars can be more efficiently used in Canada to reach premium Canadian audiences.

“Canadian advertisers have told us they want to spend their advertising dollars in Canada, using Canadian companies, and need a compelling alternative to the current market offerings,” said John Hinds, President and CEO of News Media Canada. “We listened, we agreed and we acted. Maple Network Exchange makes it easy to access premium target audiences in trusted content environments with a one and done solution.”

The Maple Network Exchange is supported by an alliance of major Canadian news media publishers, including Black Press Media, Brunswick News Inc., Glacier Media, The Globe and Mail, La Presse, Metroland Media Group Ltd., Postmedia, Toronto Star Newspapers Limited, Village Media and the Winnipeg Free Press. Powered by Canadian innovation, the media buying platform was built in Canada by Montreal’s District M, one of the top ten programmatic exchanges in the world.

The MNE is a self-serve and fully bilingual platform that provides advertisers:

access to more than 2 billion impressions monthly on trusted news media sites;

premium advertising reach of nearly 85% of Canadians;

transparent reporting of spend and results;

dynamic, immediate and transparent measurement and reporting; and

open access to additional news media publisher participation.

To join MNE as a publisher or an advertiser, visit www.maplenetworkexchange.ca.

About Maple Network Exchange

The Maple Network Exchange (MNE) connects marketers, government and businesses with Canadians. Powered by Canadian innovation, MNE allows advertisers to reach nearly 85% of Canadians using a single platform. It was conceived by, and launched with the support of, major Canadian news media publishers seeking to create additional choice and competition in the media buying space. To learn more about the MNE, visit www.maplenetworkexchange.ca.

About District M

District M is a full-service advertising exchange that creates open, transparent marketplaces through which publishers and advertisers can quickly and easily connect to maximize today's digital advertising efficiency. With a presence in Montreal, Toronto and New York, and propelled by investments from the Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Investissement Québec, District M continues to grow and increase its footprint in the digital media industry. The firm is currently one of the top ten programmatic exchanges in the world and one of the fastest growing exchanges in 2019. To learn more about the company, visit www.districtm.net.

For more information, please contact John Hinds, President and CEO, at jhinds@newsmediacanada.ca.

[1] ComScore audience duplication multi-platform, monthly average of audience duplication Jan-March 2020, Canada 18+; StatsCan