TC Media sells its weekly newspaper Journal de Chambly

TC Media announced last week the sale of its weekly newspaper Journal de Chambly, as well as its related web property, to a Canadian corporation controlled by Philippe Clair, also the owner and publisher of the Les Versants du Mont-Bruno Inc. group. This group consists of Les Versants, Le Journal de Saint-Bruno and Le Journal de Saint-Basile newspapers as well as Poste 21, a graphic communication agency.

Seven TC Media employees are transferred as part of the transaction.

This transaction is part of the process for the sale of TC Media's local and regional newspapers in Quebec and Ontario, which was made public in a press release issued by Transcontinental Inc. on April 18.

TC Media confirms that this process has already generated significant interest in the market and that many discussions are underway with several potential acquirers per region.