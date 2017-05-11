Telegram ‘hires’ kid journalists through Newspapers in Education Program

Written assignments from young journalists will soon be published in The Telegram as part of Newspapers in Education program in St. John's, Newfoundland.

Twenty-seven grade 2 students at St. Mary’s Elementary School in St. John’s, are learning about newspapers, as they prepare to create their own, The Cuddles Express.

As part of the program, The Telegram’s Newspapers in Education co-ordinator Carol Wadden, reader sales and marketing director Leo Gosse, and reporter Tara Bradbury visited the class, to teach them about the different jobs that exist at a newspaper. Next, the children chose which ones they’d like to do — reporter and photographer, for the most part, as well as press operator — and wrote job application letters to managing editor Steve Bartlett.

