The West End Phoenix: A small Toronto community newspaper with a print-first focus

Back in 2017, the first printed broadsheet issue of the West End Phoenix hit the streets in Toronto's west end, to bring locally reported stories to the community.

Launched as a monthly print publication, the Phoenix stands out as a unique venture in an increasingly digital world. The publication currently has about 2,000 subscribers (with a stretch goal of 10,000) that a dedicated group of volunteers deliver to each month.

The paper is also financed by fundraising, events, and growing patron/corporate support. Most of the stories are written by freelancers and there is also a group of high school interns who produce a regular Young Phoenix page.

