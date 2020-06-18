This Week’s Featured Course on Newspaper Training: How to Create Podcasts for Your Newspaper

They are relatively new and most news reporters do not have much, if any, experience with them, but podcasts are becoming all the rage and could play an important role in keeping traditional newspapers relevant.

In a detailed white paper and in a one-on-one interview between host Tim Shoults and the Vancouver Courier’s podcaster, Barry Link, learn best practices in podcasting and how to make them relevant in your community.

