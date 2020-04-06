This Week’s Featured Course on Newspaper Training: How to Create Systems to Keep Staff on Track

With newspapers being buffeted these days by endless change, it is more crucial than ever for employees to be goal oriented, and pulling hard in a single direction.

But obviously it is not possible to get everyone efficiently aligned without implementing strategies and procedures to ensure all moving parts within an organization are doing exactly what they are supposed to.

In this white paper, we walk you through some of the best systems being used by newspaper management teams that keep their staff on track.

What is Newspaper Training?

Newspapertraining.ca is an education hub created BY community newspapers FOR community newspapers. This portal has been built with all newspaper staff in mind – from editorial and sales, to design and management.

The industry is transforming and so are the skills needed to work in and manage it. Stay up-to-date with articles, tips, videos, webinars, expert interviews, training modules and more.

Our goal is to create a forum where reporters, editors, sales teams and publishers come

together to share innovative ideas that help make community newspapers go-to sources of

information for Canadians.