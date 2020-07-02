This Week’s Featured Course on Newspaper Training: Money Making Ideas for Newspapers – Sponsored Content

Candide Gregoire from Newspaper Toolbox will show you how to implement a fresh revenue-growth strategy at your publication and show off some examples of the best money-making ideas used at newspapers in Canada and the U.S. Hear a step-by-step guide to creating an ad campaign with Toolbox.

Candide Gregoire began her career in the weekly press over 30 years ago as a sales representative for a well-known newspaper group in Eastern Canada. She went on to become general manager of three privately owned weeklies, national sales director for an urban lifestyle magazine, and marketing director for Royal Airlines, a Canadian charter airline company. Candide’s extensive experience in the media and marketing industry eventually earned her an appointment as media director for the largest advertising agency in Quebec.

Candide was recruited to Newspaper Toolbox in 2001 and was the managing director of the Toolbox’s English operations until 2019, showing subscribers how they can most efficiently use the product to obtain outstanding sales results.

To take this course, please click here.

Newspapertraining.ca is an education hub created BY community newspapers FOR community newspapers. This portal has been built with all newspaper staff in mind – from editorial and sales, to design and management.

The industry is transforming and so are the skills needed to work in and manage it. Stay up-to-date with articles, tips, videos, webinars, Q&As, expert interviews, training modules and more.

Our goal is to create a forum where reporters, editors, sales teams and publishers come together to share innovative ideas that help make community newspapers go-to sources of information for Canadians.